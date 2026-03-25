Parliament panel flags fund gaps, vacancies in women and children's welfare schemes

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary committee has flagged inadequate funding, manpower shortages and implementation gaps in key women and child welfare schemes, calling for higher allocations and urgent reforms to strengthen delivery.

In its report on Demands for Grants for 2026-27, the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports headed by Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said the budget allocation of Rs 36 crore for the National Commission for Women (NCW) is "grossly inadequate" and it should be substantially enhanced to enable it to effectively discharge its mandate.

The panel also expressed concern over reduced allocations for several flagship schemes, saying that the Centre's argument that states are not drawing funds on time is "not tenable."

The Committee recommended that the ministry should identify the reasons for the slow pace of withdrawal of funds by the states and come up with corrective measures so that the funds are effectively utilised by the states and there is no obstacle in the implementation of the schemes.

On Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, the Committee welcomed increased allocations but flagged concerns over the quality of food, low cost norms and manpower shortages.

It recommended revising cost norms to ensure uniform and nutritious food and called for an early increase in honorarium for Anganwadi workers and helpers, describing current payments as "very meagre".

The panel noted that over 33.18 per cent of child development project officer (CDPO) posts are vacant and said the sanctioned strength has not been revised since 2008-09. It urged the government to review staffing requirements and fill vacancies expeditiously.

It also flagged slow progress in setting up Anganwadi-cum-Creches (AWCCs), noting that only 132 centres have been added between May 2023 and January 2026 against a target of 17,000, and called for expedited implementation.

On Mission Shakti, the Committee said one-stop centres (OSCs) have become "de facto short-stay homes" instead of comprehensive one-stop facilities.

The Committee, therefore, recommended that the OSCs should have police support and legal aid within the Centre, rather than requiring victims to visit police stations separately.

"The Ministry of Women and Child Development should get an assessment done through a third-party of the impact and the outcomes of the Scheme," it said.

The panel noted that out of 1,025 sanctioned OSCs, 896 are operational and called for their early operationalisation.

It also recommended that the ministry introduce a migration support function within OSCs to assist women relocating for work with short-term accommodation and counselling.

Raising concerns over the Women Helpline (181), the Committee said it has become "a mere call centre" and recommended linking it with on-ground rescue teams and support services.

On the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), the report called for timely direct benefit transfers (DBT) to all eligible beneficiaries.

The Committee recommended that PMMVY beneficiaries be proactively linked to post-partum support, childcare options, digital skilling opportunities, local job information, referral to self-help group enterprise and skilling initiatives, and return-to-work counselling.

The Committee also expressed concern over the persistent gap between the allocation and actual release of funds under the Nirbhaya Fund. It noted that out of Rs 8,212.85 crore allocated since inception, only Rs 6,581.84 crore has been released.

It recommended setting up a "compliance support cell" to help states meet documentation requirements and ensure timely fund disbursal.

On child protection, the panel flagged uneven reporting of child repatriation cases and the continued operation of unregistered childcare institutions, recommending a comprehensive national audit of childcare institutions to ensure compliance with statutory standards.

The Committee also expressed concern over severe staff shortages in the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), noting that out of 36 sanctioned posts, only two are filled by permanent staff while the remaining positions are vacant or occupied on a contractual basis.

It said a statutory body of such importance operating without regular personnel raises concerns about institutional continuity, accountability and effectiveness, and recommended that the government initiate regular recruitment to NCPCR posts.

It also recommended strengthening awareness campaigns in Tier-II and Tier-III regions and integrating multiple child protection portals into a unified national dashboard for real-time tracking.