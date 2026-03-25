PDP MLA moves Private Member's Bill proposing two new divisions, 16 districts in J&K

SRINAGAR: The opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA is all set to move a Private Member’s Bill in the upcoming second leg of the Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, commencing from March 27. The bill proposes a major overhaul of Jammu and Kashmir’s administrative structure by adding two more divisions and 16 new districts.

However, the ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has termed it a “mockery of the august House.”

The Private Member’s Bill to be introduced by PDP MLA Waheed Para is titled “The Jammu and Kashmir Territorial Administrative Reorganisation Bill, 2026,” and proposes a comprehensive restructuring of the Union Territory’s administrative setup.

The second leg of the Budget session of the J&K Assembly will begin on March 27 and conclude on April 4.

The bill proposes the creation of two new administrative divisions - Chenab division headquartered at Doda and Pir Panjal division headquartered at Rajouri. These would function alongside the existing Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

It also proposes the creation of 16 new districts across Jammu and Kashmir.

In the Valley, the bill suggests eight new districts, including four hill districts - Tral–Awantipora Hill district, Ashmuqam-Pahalgam Hill district, Beerwah, Sopore, Handwara, Gurez, Tangdhar–Karnah Hill district, and Norabad Hill district.

In the Jammu region, it proposes eight new hill districts in geographically challenging areas, including Nowshera, Bhadarwah, Banihal, Thatri, Akhnoor, Billawar, Kotranka, and Mendhar.

“Prior to issuing any notification under this Act, the government shall consult the concerned District Development Councils (DDCs), invite objections and suggestions from the public in the prescribed manner, and a statement of reasons shall be placed before the Legislative Assembly,” the bill states.

According to the bill, large geographical areas, mountainous terrain, and regional imbalance have adversely affected administrative efficiency and public service delivery in the Union Territory.