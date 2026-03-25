PM misleading nation, government must be honest about LPG and fertiliser situation: AITUC

NEW DELHI: With the West Asia crisis raging, the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has demanded that the Centre make an immediate and honest assessment of the availability and distribution of fertilisers, LPG, and essential commodities as well as bring in price control measures.

In an official statement, General Secretary of AITUC, Amarjeet Kaur said, "The global disruptions caused by the conflict have begun to severely affect the supply chains of essential commodities, including fertilisers, LPG, and food supplies. This has posed a grave threat to food security and severely jeopardises livelihood in our country."

The General Secretary also demanded the government ensure price control and universal access to critical inputs for agriculture and household consumption.

The working class, particularly migrant workers, have been the most distressed in this crisis and are fleeing to their respective States after losing livelihoods, the Union claimed. The statement called for universalisation and strengthening of the Public Distribution System to prevent food insecurity.

The AITUC called for providing direct support to farmers and workers affected by supply disruptions and price rise. The Union asked the Centre to "engage with the trade unions, farmers' organisations, and state governments in a transparent and consultative manner to collectively address the crisis".

Criticising PM Narendra Modi for his statement in the Parliament that there was no shortage of fertilisers and LPG, they charged that it "was not only misleading but also grossly irresponsible".