Private sector growth slips to 3.5-yr low as war impacts demand

MUMBAI: Private sector business activities, as measured by HSBC Flash India PMI Composite Output, fell to a three-and-a-half-year low in March amid a drastic drop in demand and a spike in costs due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The index slipped to 56.5 in March, marking the weakest growth since October 2022. The composite PMI was 58.9 in February.

HSBC attributed the poor show to the West Asia conflict, weaker domestic demand, market instability, and inflationary pressures. “Output growth eased across both manufacturing and services as the energy shock unfolds.