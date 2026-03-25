Railways extends no-refund window to eight hours before departure under reform drive

NEW DELHI: As part of initiating reforms across the railways under the '52 Reforms in 52 Weeks' initiative, the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday announced that there will be no refund for the cancellation of train tickets up to eight hours before departure, instead of the existing norm of four hours. The new refund rule will be effective between April 1 and 15 this year.

Along with this reform, the Railways has also introduced a change allowing passengers to update their train boarding station digitally up to 30 minutes before the train’s departure.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while announcing five new reforms under what he termed the 'Reforms Express', said that the new refund rule is aimed at curbing last-minute speculative bookings and ensuring tickets for genuine passengers at no extra cost.

"The new refund rule, which is being made effective after wider consultations, is aimed at curbing last-minute speculative bookings and ensure tickets for genuine passengers at no extra cost," he said.

He also explained that the new refund rule would help the Railways curb misuse of the ticketing system and improve access for genuine travellers.

"The ticket black-marketing and misuse of the Tatkal system had been a major concern. To address this, the Railways introduced technology to detect bots and fraudulent software, and it helped the Railways in detecting fraudulent bookings under Tatkal, and over 3.5 crore fake accounts from the IRCTC system were deactivated."