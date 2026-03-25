Refer transgender persons amendment bill to select committee: Opposition

NEW DELHI: Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday opposed transgender persons amendment bill and demanded that it be either withdrawn or referred to a select committee of Parliament.

Participating in a discussion on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Upper House, CPI (M) leader John Brittas accused the government of violating Constitutional provisions with the introduction of this proposed legislation.

"This is a black day. A tragic step backward dragging us a full century into the past. All the other countries, 30 plus other countries, are becoming inclusive trying to embrace this community which has been marginalised. At this juncture, we are going a century backward with exclusionary restrictive measures," he said.

Referring to one of the bill's provisions meant for defining transgender people, Brittas said "from a self-perceived identification, you are going (to force) for a traumatic forced medical intervention".

He said, primarily Constitutional provisions are being flouted blatantly by this government. Brittas asked the government to send this bill to a select or a standing committee.

"What's the hurry in bulldozing this bill? I don't understand. I feel this is a day which is a black letter day. We are being taken a century back and I would plead with the minister (of social justice and empowerment) you should not invite the wrath of a community. Please make sure that either the bill is withdrawn or let this bill be referred to a select committee," he added.

Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha member Jaya Amitabh Bachchan questioned "urgency" in bringing this bill.

"Why can't it be examined with the depth and care it deserves?" she asked.

Bachchan said, transgender persons were kept in the houses of kings and queens to provide security to women in olden times.

"They were considered safe but today suddenly the government is feeling very unsafe with their presence," she said.

Bachchan said that regulatory priority should be given to finance related bills before taking up other matters of such sensitivity and consequence.

"My request is to withdraw the bill and bring it back after consideration in the Monsoon session and let's (then) discuss it," she added.

Opposing the bill, IUML's Abdul Wahab asked the government to send this bill for deliberation to a select committee.