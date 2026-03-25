SC seeks responses of Centre, BCI on plea for dedicated welfare fund for advocates

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and bar bodies including the Bar Council of India on a petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) seeking the creation of a dedicated welfare fund for advocates appearing before the apex court.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe also issued notice to the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) and the Secretary General of the Supreme Court besides the Centre and the Bar Council of India (BCI) on the plea saying that the creation of such a fund is the "need of the hour".

Senior advocate and SCBA President Vikas Singh, representing the apex court's bar body, argued that there was a statutory gap in the Advocates' Welfare Fund Act when it came to extending benefits to Supreme Court lawyers.

"In the Advocate Welfare Fund Act, there is a reference to Vakalatnama in the Supreme Court but the money will go to the Delhi Bar Council," he said.

He referred to the definition of 'advocate' under the Act, which limits itself to those lawyers who are registered in the "State roll prepared and maintained by a State Bar Council" or "members of a State Bar Association or State Advocates' Association."

"SCBA is completely out," he said.