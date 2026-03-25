Three AIMIM leaders arrested over speech during Eid Milan programme at Meerut

Meerut Police has arrested three AIMIM leaders on charges of disturbing communal harmony after their speeches during an Eid Milan programme went viral on social media, reported PTI.

According to police, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul's (AIMIM) western Uttar Pradesh president Mahtab Chauhan, metropolitan president Imran Ansari and metropolitan secretary Raji Siddiqui were arrested following late-night raids.

In the purported video of the Eid Milan programme --held at a farmhouse in Hajipur village on March 23-- AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali is heard saying, "You gave 111 seats to those who remain silent. Give me just 11 MLAs, and I promise that if a Muslim is killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh, those who are responsible for the encounter will also face an encounter."