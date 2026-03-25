Union minister Chouhan to meet state counterparts to stabilise agri sector amid West Asia crisis

NEW DELHI: Amid uncertainties in the global market affecting agricultural input supplies, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, chaired a high level meeting on Wednesday aimed at ensuring stability in the agricultural sector, directing the establishment of a "Special Cell" for continuous monitoring.
The ripple effects of the West Asian conflict are now reaching Indian agriculture. In this context, Chouhan’s meetings with high level officials seem crucial.
During the meeting, Chouhan prioritised the need for accessible fertilisers and emphasised preventing stockpiling by individuals. He also highlighted the importance of strategic preparedness for the upcoming Kharif season.
Additionally, he stressed the urgency of expediting the rollout of a new identification system, ‘Farmer ID’, designed to register farmers across the country.
The Farmer ID (Kisan ID) is a unique, Aadhaar linked digital identity implemented under the Government of India's AgriStack initiative.
It aims to create a unified digital registry linking farmers to their land records, facilitating transparent and direct delivery of subsidies (such as PM Kisan) and services.
Chouhan announced plans to convene a meeting with chief ministers and agriculture ministers from various states to discuss these initiatives further.
The government has adopted a stricter stance on market manipulation, directing officials to take strong action against the black marketing and hoarding of fertilisers and seeds.
State governments will be encouraged to enforce stringent measures to prevent traders from exploiting supply disruptions caused by the ongoing global crisis.
Indian farmers are likely to feel the impact through a sharp rise in pesticide prices. Industry estimates suggest that prices could increase by 25 to 30 per cent starting April, just ahead of the crucial Kharif sowing season.
Additionally, the ministry reviewed the availability of agrochemicals and essential gases required for the seed drying process, underscoring the importance of maintaining uninterrupted production cycles.
Officials have been tasked with ensuring an adequate supply of packaging materials, particularly for milk and other agricultural products, by coordinating with the Ministry of Petroleum and other relevant departments.
Chouhan reiterated that the newly created "Special Cell" will monitor the agricultural sector round the clock and will submit weekly reports to the Union Agriculture Minister regarding the availability of fertilisers, seeds and pesticides.