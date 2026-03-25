Union minister Chouhan to meet state counterparts to stabilise agri sector amid West Asia crisis

NEW DELHI: Amid uncertainties in the global market affecting agricultural input supplies, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, chaired a high level meeting on Wednesday aimed at ensuring stability in the agricultural sector, directing the establishment of a "Special Cell" for continuous monitoring.

The ripple effects of the West Asian conflict are now reaching Indian agriculture. In this context, Chouhan’s meetings with high level officials seem crucial.

During the meeting, Chouhan prioritised the need for accessible fertilisers and emphasised preventing stockpiling by individuals. He also highlighted the importance of strategic preparedness for the upcoming Kharif season.

Additionally, he stressed the urgency of expediting the rollout of a new identification system, ‘Farmer ID’, designed to register farmers across the country.

The Farmer ID (Kisan ID) is a unique, Aadhaar linked digital identity implemented under the Government of India's AgriStack initiative.

It aims to create a unified digital registry linking farmers to their land records, facilitating transparent and direct delivery of subsidies (such as PM Kisan) and services.