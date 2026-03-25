‘United’ Opposition writes to Rijiju, seeks discussion on women reservation bill

NEW DELHI: As the Union government moves ahead with proposed amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act, Opposition parties on Tuesday wrote to Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju seeking an all-party meeting at the end of next month after the current Assembly elections conclude. They also asked the government to provide a clear note outlining the proposed changes.

This newspaper had reported that the Opposition parties were planning to submit a joint letter to the government to call an all-party meeting for greater clarity on the move.

The parties believe such a meeting would help avoid confusion and build consensus.

The proposed amendments may link the implementation of the Act to the 2011 Census, allowing faster rollout. Another idea under discussion is to increase the number of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats by fifty percent on a proportional basis.