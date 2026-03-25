We are not dalaal nation like Pakistan: Centre at all-party meet on West Asia conflict

The Centre on Thursday told an all-party meeting that India cannot act like a “dalaal” (broker) in reference to the reported mediation of Pakistan in the ongoing West Asia conflict. The meeting convened at the Parliament complex to discuss the West Asia crisis was attended by eight Union ministers and several Opposition members, barring the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which boycotted the meeting.

Responding to the Opposition charges that Pakistan has been performing the mediator’s role while India is still a mute spectator, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Pakistan has been “used” by the US since 1981, and there is nothing new in its mediation efforts in the matter, said sources. “We are not a dalaal nation,” Jaishankar told the meeting.

Responding to the Opposition’s queries on the phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Trump, Jaishankar said the PM has conveyed that the war in West Asia must end soon, as it is hurting everyone.

Responding to CPI (M) MP John Brittas’ query on whether the government has ‘converted silence as statecraft’ on the conflict, the minister said New Delhi was not silent on the situation, asserting that “we are commenting and responding”. According to sources, Brittas said that Qatar, from where India imports 40 per cent of crude, has itself admitted that it will take years for them to stabilise production.

On NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule’s question on the tangible benefits of India‘s ties with the US and Israel, Jaishankar asserted that the US and Israel have been the largest business and defence partners of the country. “Iran is also happy with us,” the minister said, according to sources.