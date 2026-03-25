'We are safe now': Indian Navy escorts stranded crew through Strait of Hormuz amid West Asia tensions

MANGALURU: A sailor from Dakshina Kannada, who was stranded along with other crew members, including another Mangalorean, in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime choke point connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, has said they have now received safe passage.

The sailor and crew had been stuck for more than 20 days aboard an LPG carrier bound for India amid escalating tensions between the US/Israel and Iran. He told The New Indian Express that they have now been escorted out of the high-risk zone by the Indian Navy and are on their way to India.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the sailor said, “All are safe and sound as of now. The Indian Navy has provided an escort. It is a life-changing and proud moment for us. We are hopeful of reaching our homeland in a few days.” He added that around 20 India-bound vessels are yet to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, the sailor had described the harrowing experience, recalling heavy exchanges of fire while they were loading cargo at a Middle Eastern port.

“In the middle of it, missiles and drones were falling about 200 metres from our ship. But we continued loading as it is our duty and that is what we are meant to do. After two days of transit to Hormuz, we were asked to anchor,” he had said.

The large LPG carrier was scheduled to transit earlier this week, but due to the worsening situation with shelling and exchanges of fire, it was asked to anchor. The vessel, now under Indian Navy escort, is expected to reach India in a few days.