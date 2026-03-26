Antibiotic resistance behind 87% of typhoid economic burden: Lancet

NEW DELHI: Antibiotic-resistant typhoid infections accounted for at least 87% of India’s disease-related economic burden in 2023, says a new study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia. It estimates the total economic burden due to typhoid fever at Rs 12,300 crore.

The researchers, including those from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Christian Medical College in Vellore, said children under the age of 10 incurred the highest economic burden, contributing to over half of the costs.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are estimated to account for 51% of the national costs.

The researchers also estimated that households bore 91% of expenses, and 70,000 families faced “catastrophic” health expenditure. Typhoid fever, an infectious disease, is commonly transmitted through contaminated food or water. The symptoms include high fever, fatigue, headache and stomach pain.

The researchers said the findings provide key evidence to support the introduction of the typhoid conjugate vaccine in the national immunisation schedule, which is under consideration. Evidence from the study also supports enhancing antibiotic resistance control and guiding national health financing policies.