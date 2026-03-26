Bangladesh envoy says ties with India high priority, pays emotional tribute to Zubeen Garg

NEW DELHI: Stressing the strategic and people-centric importance of India-Bangladesh ties amid a shifting global order, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, on Thursday said Dhaka places “high importance” on its partnership with New Delhi, calling it vital for shared prosperity and regional stability.
Addressing the National Day reception in the capital, Hamidullah said, “Bangladesh accords high importance to its relationship with India, a partnership shaped by history, culture, and geography that we share. As our government embarks on a robust mandate, we look forward to advancing our ties… premised on dignity, equality, mutual trust and respect, and shared benefits.”
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh attended the event as Guest of Honour, representing the Indian government, while Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also present among senior officials and diplomats.
Hamidullah underlined that the relationship must deliver tangible outcomes for citizens on both sides. “If Dhaka and Delhi address issues in ways that yield gains for the common people, there is so much that our two countries can accomplish in shared interests,” he said, pointing to a future anchored in cooperation, connectivity and mutual growth.
He also paid homage to the sacrifices of the 1971 Liberation War, recalling the “bravery and supreme sacrifice” of freedom fighters and acknowledging India’s role. “We remember so many across India who stood by us, emotionally, physically, materially,” he said, also honouring the 1,668 Indian soldiers who died for Bangladesh’s freedom.
In the second part of his address, the High Commissioner struck an emotional chord as he remembered celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. “This evening, I miss one Indian friend whom I met last July in Guwahati… Zubeen Garg,” he said, noting that the artist had promised to perform both the Indian and Bangladeshi national anthems, both written by Rabindranath Tagore. “Much to the regret of millions… he left us for eternal rest,” Hamidullah said, recalling their conversation about shared rivers, ecology and cultural bonds transcending ethnic and religious divides. The tribute underscored the deep cultural connect between the two countries.
Highlighting these shared traditions, Hamidullah referred to figures like Tagore and Ravi Shankar, noting how cultural exchanges have historically strengthened bilateral ties. He described the India-Bangladesh relationship as “unique and multidimensional,” spanning heritage, art, science and everyday life.
Touching on recent political developments, he said Bangladesh witnessed a “participatory and exceptionally peaceful” democratic transition, reflecting people’s focus on stability, rule of law and development. He reiterated Dhaka’s commitment to working with India in navigating global uncertainties while upholding “open regionalism and multilateralism.”
Concluding on a forward-looking note, Hamidullah emphasized the need for candid engagement on sensitive issues and inclusive growth. “Such should be our shared future, where none would prosper as others around lag behind,” he said. “It is indeed possible for us to chart a pathway towards interdependent relations for generations… May Indo-Bangladesh friendship thrive.”