Bangladesh envoy says ties with India high priority, pays emotional tribute to Zubeen Garg

NEW DELHI: Stressing the strategic and people-centric importance of India-Bangladesh ties amid a shifting global order, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, on Thursday said Dhaka places “high importance” on its partnership with New Delhi, calling it vital for shared prosperity and regional stability.

Addressing the National Day reception in the capital, Hamidullah said, “Bangladesh accords high importance to its relationship with India, a partnership shaped by history, culture, and geography that we share. As our government embarks on a robust mandate, we look forward to advancing our ties… premised on dignity, equality, mutual trust and respect, and shared benefits.”

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh attended the event as Guest of Honour, representing the Indian government, while Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also present among senior officials and diplomats.

Hamidullah underlined that the relationship must deliver tangible outcomes for citizens on both sides. “If Dhaka and Delhi address issues in ways that yield gains for the common people, there is so much that our two countries can accomplish in shared interests,” he said, pointing to a future anchored in cooperation, connectivity and mutual growth.

He also paid homage to the sacrifices of the 1971 Liberation War, recalling the “bravery and supreme sacrifice” of freedom fighters and acknowledging India’s role. “We remember so many across India who stood by us, emotionally, physically, materially,” he said, also honouring the 1,668 Indian soldiers who died for Bangladesh’s freedom.