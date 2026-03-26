BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal calls for national population management policy to tackle growth challenges

NEW DELHI: Amid a rising population and growing concern over its implications, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Thursday urged the Prime Minister to formulate a national population management policy centred on education, access to family planning services, and region-specific strategies to ensure sustainable and balanced development.

The BJP MP from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also expressed serious concern over population growth.

The letter stated that with the country’s population exceeding 1.4 billion, India stands at a “pivotal demographic juncture”, warning that rapid population growth is leading to urban congestion, placing strain on ecological balance, and worsening unemployment.

“While the population remains a valuable asset and a source of immense human capital, it is also exerting increasing pressure on natural resources, infrastructure, employment opportunities, and public services such as healthcare and education,” Khandelwal has stated in his letter.

He also mentioned, “Rapid population growth is contributing to urban congestion, rising unemployment, environmental stress and strain on essential services. If not addressed through a structured policy framework, these challenges may hinder our journey towards becoming a developed nation.”