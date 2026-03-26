Cabinet rejig puts Dhami on stronger wicket

DEHRADUN: In a calculated power play that signals total command over the state apparatus, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reshuffled his cabinet, effectively clipping the wings of his most formidable ministerial colleagues.

The recent allocation of portfolios has confirmed that the party high command has given Chief Minister Dhami a free hand, positioning him as both the undisputed leader of the government and the presumptive face of the BJP for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The cabinet expansion, which filled five long-vacant ministerial berths, has effectively quieted speculation regarding leadership continuity. By appointing five new ministers, Dhami has signaled a departure from old-guard dynamics, opting instead for a team that aligns with his strategic vision.

With the latest inductions, the composition of the 12-member cabinet has tilted heavily in favor of "turncoats", legislators who transitioned from the Congress to the BJP. Currently, seven out of 12 ministers in the Dhami cabinet are former Congress members, including Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Saurabh Bahuguna, Rekha Arya, Ram Singh Kaida, Bharat Chaudhary, and Pradeep Batra.

Political analysts suggest that by prioritizing these "converts," the Chief Minister is attempting to manage regional and caste equations, but the move has left seasoned BJP loyalists sidelined.

"The party seems to be prioritizing electoral math over cadre seniority," observed a political observer in Dehradun. "When you overlook five-term legislators and seasoned party presidents in favor of new entrants, you are bound to face friction within the ranks."

In Haridwar, while Madan Kaushik was inducted into the cabinet, his position reflects a subtle demotion in political stature. Despite being a five-time MLA and former state spokesperson who served in cabinets under three previous Chief Ministers, Kaushik was administered the oath in the third position. The order of the oath is viewed as a clear indicator of cabinet seniority and influence, signaling that even within the cabinet, hierarchy is being redefined to suit the new power structure.

The exclusion of other potential candidates, such as Vinod Chamoli, Sahdev Pundir, and Bishan Singh Chuphal, a veteran who has never lost an election since the state’s formation suggests a systematic sidelining of the "core" BJP leadership.

With the 2027 elections looming, the BJP high command appears willing to risk internal resentment to secure a pragmatic edge. By balancing the cabinet with turncoats and reallocating portfolios to weaken entrenched "dignitaries" like Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, and Ganesh Joshi, Dhami has ensured that the reins of power remain firmly in his grip.

Senior political analyst Avikal Thapliyal believes that, "In this cabinet expansion, CM Dhami’s personal preference was given significant weight. He has given positions to leaders according to his own convenience and synergy. Perhaps the BJP now has a new strategy to win elections even without a traditional cadre base—or at the very least, there is a definite attempt to signal such an approach."