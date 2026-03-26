Haryana government executes major reshuffle, transfers 63 officers

CHANDIGARH: In one of the largest administrative reshuffles carried out by the Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana government since it came to power in October last year, a total of 63 officers have been transferred today, including 21 IAS and 42 HCS officers.

A 2003-batch IAS officer, Amit Kumar Agrawal, presently posted as Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Information and Public Relations, and Heritage and Tourism Departments, has been given the additional charge of Member Secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board.

Meanwhile, 2005-batch IAS officer Geeta Bharti has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Hisar Division; she was previously serving as Secretary in the Home Department.

Similarly, 2007-batch IAS officer Ravi Prakash Gupta has been posted as Commissioner of Gurugram Division and will continue to hold his additional charge in the Urban Estate Department.