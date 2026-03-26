Haryana government executes major reshuffle, transfers 63 officers

CHANDIGARH: In one of the largest administrative reshuffles carried out by the Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana government since it came to power in October last year, a total of 63 officers have been transferred today, including 21 IAS and 42 HCS officers.
A 2003-batch IAS officer, Amit Kumar Agrawal, presently posted as Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Information and Public Relations, and Heritage and Tourism Departments, has been given the additional charge of Member Secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board.
Meanwhile, 2005-batch IAS officer Geeta Bharti has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Hisar Division; she was previously serving as Secretary in the Home Department.
Similarly, 2007-batch IAS officer Ravi Prakash Gupta has been posted as Commissioner of Gurugram Division and will continue to hold his additional charge in the Urban Estate Department.
The 2001-batch officer Narhari Singh Banger, who was awaiting posting orders, has been appointed as Managing Director of CONFED. Satyender Duhan will be the new Director, Skill Development and Industrial Training, and Additional Secretary, Skill Development and Industrial Training.
Vandana Disodia has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Home Department and Managing Director of the Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation. Satbir Singh is the new Director of Fire Services and CEO of Ayushman Bharat.
A 2019-batch IAS officer, Jaideep Kumar, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Public Health Engineering Department against a newly created post.
Among the 2021-batch officers, Lakshit Sarteen has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hansi and will also serve as District Municipal Commissioner.
Ankit Kumar Chouksey has been appointed as ADC, Panipat; Arpit Sangal as ADC, Sirsa, and CEO, Zila Parishad, Sirsa; Kanika Goyal as SDM, Ambala Cantonment; and Yogesh Saini as SDM, Mahendragarh. Ravi Meena will handle the charge of SDM, Jhajjar.
As many as 42 HCS officers of various batches from 2011 to 2023 have also been transferred across districts and departments.