India among five nations cleared by Iran for safe passage through Hormuz amid West Asia conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iran has said that it will allow vessels from select friendly nations, including India, to safely transit through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, even as restrictions remain in place for others.

The move comes as Iran enforces a partial blockade in the conflict-affected region, while maintaining open access for countries with which it shares close ties. Apart from India, ships from Russia, China, Pakistan, and Iraq have also been granted safe passage through the critical maritime corridor.

In an interview with Iranian state television, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the waterway is not fully closed and confirmed that Indian vessels have already benefited from the arrangement.

"Many of the shipowners, or the countries that own these vessels, have contacted us and requested that we ensure their safe passage through the strait. For some of these countries that we consider friendly, or in cases where we have decided to do so for other reasons, our armed forces have provided safe passage," Araghchi said, according to a Reuters report that cited the state TV.

"You have seen on the news, China, Russia, Pakistan, Iraq, and India. Two of India's ships passed through a few nights ago, and some other countries, and even Bangladesh, I believe. These are countries that spoke with us and coordinated with us, and this will continue in the future as well, even after the war,"