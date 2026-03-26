India bears 20 pc of global disease burden but accounts for just 1 pc of health spending: Experts

NEW DELHI: India carries 20% of the global disease burden but accounts for only 1% of global health spending, experts said here on Wednesday, highlighting that a vast “missing middle” of around 430 million people remains outside effective healthcare coverage.

Out-of-pocket spending accounts for 44% of health expenditure in India, among the highest globally.

While 60% of Indians are covered by some form of insurance, only 20% have private insurance, with the remaining 40% covered through government schemes.

Highlighting the “missing middle”, experts said 430 million Indians remain outside effective coverage, too affluent for public schemes yet unable to afford private insurance.

Experts also pointed out that India has 0.9 doctors, 1.8 nurses, and 1.6 beds per 1,000 people, and would require 1 million doctors, 3.5 million nurses, and 1.45 million additional beds by 2035.

Non-communicable diseases are growing at a CAGR of 2–9%, with onset occurring 10–15 years earlier than global averages.

Speaking at the NATHEALTH 12th Annual Aarogya Bharat Summit 2026, Ameera Shah, President, NATHEALTH, and Promoter and Executive Chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, said, “Despite our progress, nearly 44% of health expenditure in India still comes directly from the patient's pocket, and over 400 million people, the 'Missing Middle' remain without effective coverage.”

“By expanding private insurance penetration and leveraging digital health infrastructure, we can reduce the financial shock of medical emergencies for millions of families. Our goal is to ensure that world-class diagnostics and treatment are not just available, but are also affordable and accessible to every segment of society,” she said.

Dr Sangita Reddy, President-Elect, NATHEALTH, and Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, said, “India has already demonstrated a unique global advantage: the ability to deliver world-class clinical outcomes at nearly one-fifth of global costs. However, to sustain this 'Indian model' of high-value healthcare, we must evolve our financing architecture.”

“The next phase of our growth depends on how effectively we expand insurance penetration and encourage innovative funding models that support preventive care.