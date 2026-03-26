India has 60-day oil stock, LPG supply for a month; govt dismisses shortage fears as misinformation

With some petrol pumps, especially in smaller towns, finding difficulty in lifting fuel after oil companies put them on cash-and-carry, the ministry said steps have been taken to increase credit to petrol pumps to over three days from earlier allowed one day in order to ensure that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel at any pump due to working capital issues of pump owners.

"There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country," it said, emphasising that the country's petroleum and LPG supply situation is "fully secure and under control."

Stating that all retail fuel outlets have enough supplies, the ministry called upon citizens not to be "misled by a deliberately mischievous, coordinated campaign of misinformation that is being carried out to spread unjustified panic."

While the Iran war has disrupted the supply of half of the crude oil (raw material used to make fuels like petrol and diesel), the country has secured enough crude supplies from elsewhere for the next 60 days. Also, fuel tanks are at optimum levels and can help cover two months of requirements.

On LPG, whose supply has been scarce because of the shutting down of Strait of Hormuz - the conduit which shipped a bulk of Indian supplies, the ministry said 800,000 tonnes of LPG cargoes have been secured and one full month of supply is firmly arranged.

Separately, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) put out posts to say their petrol pumps were operating normally and there was no shortage of any fuels.