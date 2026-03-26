Jaishankar in France for G7 meet; Hormuz tensions, Ukraine war dominate agenda

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in France on Thursday to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, with escalating tensions in West Asia and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz expected to dominate deliberations alongside the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
The two-day meeting, being held at Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay on March 26–27, comes at the invitation of Jean-Noël Barrot. India, though not a G7 member, has been invited as a partner country by France, which currently holds the presidency of the grouping.
Foreign ministers from the G7 nations, the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Japan and the United Kingdom, are attending, along with representatives from the European Union and partner countries including Saudi Arabia, Brazil and South Korea.
A key focus of the meeting will be the worsening crisis in West Asia, particularly tensions involving Iran and the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime corridor that handles nearly a fifth of global oil and LNG shipments.
“The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has serious implications for global energy markets and supply chains, especially for major import-dependent economies,” officials familiar with the agenda said.
The disruption has already driven up global energy prices, raising concerns over fuel security in countries like India.
A dedicated session is expected to examine diplomatic options to de-escalate tensions, restore shipping flows and ensure uninterrupted energy supplies. Discussions are also likely to touch upon Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes.
India has stepped up diplomatic outreach in recent weeks to stabilise the region. New Delhi has flagged risks to both fuel and fertiliser security if the crisis persists. “Ensuring stability in energy corridors remains a critical priority for India,” a senior official said.
Beyond West Asia, the ministers will deliberate on the ongoing war in Ukraine, reconstruction efforts, maritime security and reforms in global governance, issues seen as part of the broader run-up to the G7 Leaders’ Summit scheduled in June. Diplomatic sources indicated that participants are seeking clarity from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Washington’s approach to the Iran crisis and its broader regional strategy.
European nations, meanwhile, are expected to reiterate support for Ukraine and stress the need to sustain pressure on Russia, amid concerns that Kyiv could be pushed towards an unfavourable settlement. On the sidelines of the meeting, Jaishankar is expected to hold bilateral talks with several counterparts to advance India’s strategic and economic interests. French officials said the discussions will help set the tone for the upcoming G7 Leaders’ Summit, as the grouping grapples with deepening global divisions even while attempting to coordinate responses to economic and security challenges.