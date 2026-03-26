Jaishankar in France for G7 meet; Hormuz tensions, Ukraine war dominate agenda

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in France on Thursday to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, with escalating tensions in West Asia and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz expected to dominate deliberations alongside the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

The two-day meeting, being held at Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay on March 26–27, comes at the invitation of Jean-Noël Barrot. India, though not a G7 member, has been invited as a partner country by France, which currently holds the presidency of the grouping.

Foreign ministers from the G7 nations, the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Japan and the United Kingdom, are attending, along with representatives from the European Union and partner countries including Saudi Arabia, Brazil and South Korea.

A key focus of the meeting will be the worsening crisis in West Asia, particularly tensions involving Iran and the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime corridor that handles nearly a fifth of global oil and LNG shipments.

“The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has serious implications for global energy markets and supply chains, especially for major import-dependent economies,” officials familiar with the agenda said.

The disruption has already driven up global energy prices, raising concerns over fuel security in countries like India.