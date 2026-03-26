Kashmir handicrafts, carpets in disarray over war

SRINAGAR: The carpets and handicrafts sector in Kashmir has been severely hit by the Iran war, with business crashing suddenly. Traders say they have stopped getting queries from prospective buyers and warn that if the situation persists, there may be massive job cuts in the handicrafts sector that sustains nearly three lakh livelihoods.
Former Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief and member of the Carpet Export Promotion Council, Sheikh Ashiq, told this newspaper that the crisis has acquired an unprecedented scale. “The carpet and handicrafts sector in the valley has gone in silent mode since the start of the Iran war. Even buyers from the US and Europe are not making any business queries,” he said, underlining the global ripple effects of the Iran conflict.
Kashmir’s carpets, known for their intricate craftsmanship and heritage value, are exported to around 25 countries, with West Asia serving as a key market. Alongside hand-knotted carpets, traditional handicrafts, such as papier-mâché, Pashmina shawls, Kani weaves, Sozni embroidery, Khatamband woodwork, and walnut wood carvings, form the backbone of the valley’s export economy.
According to him, any war impacts Kashmir’s business community badly, as they trade in high-end and luxury products. “Whenever a war happens, we are the first victims of it, as people shift their priorities from luxury spending to basic survival,” he said.
Prominent carpet dealer Fayaz Ahmad Shah, who is overseeing creation of the world’s second largest silk carpet, measuring 30 feet by 72 feet and covering an area of 2,160 square feet, also expressed serious concern about the situation.
While a group of 17 master artisans are working on the ambitious project since February 2015, Shah warned that prolonged instability could force him to halt the project. “Right now, the dealers are managing to keep the looms running, but if the situation persists, it will become impossible,” Shah said.
The Kashmir carpets and handicrafts sector exports goods worth Rs 600 crore to Rs 700 crore annually, which is a significant sum for the state’s economy. Ashiq cautions that the global market is unlikely to stabilise in the near term. “Everything has been disturbed. If the war continues, it could lead to massive job cuts, and thousands of families dependent on this sector may lose their only source of income,” he said.