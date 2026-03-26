Kashmir handicrafts, carpets in disarray over war

SRINAGAR: The carpets and handicrafts sector in Kashmir has been severely hit by the Iran war, with business crashing suddenly. Traders say they have stopped getting queries from prospective buyers and warn that if the situation persists, there may be massive job cuts in the handicrafts sector that sustains nearly three lakh livelihoods.

Former Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief and member of the Carpet Export Promotion Council, Sheikh Ashiq, told this newspaper that the crisis has acquired an unprecedented scale. “The carpet and handicrafts sector in the valley has gone in silent mode since the start of the Iran war. Even buyers from the US and Europe are not making any business queries,” he said, underlining the global ripple effects of the Iran conflict.

Kashmir’s carpets, known for their intricate craftsmanship and heritage value, are exported to around 25 countries, with West Asia serving as a key market. Alongside hand-knotted carpets, traditional handicrafts, such as papier-mâché, Pashmina shawls, Kani weaves, Sozni embroidery, Khatamband woodwork, and walnut wood carvings, form the backbone of the valley’s export economy.

According to him, any war impacts Kashmir’s business community badly, as they trade in high-end and luxury products. “Whenever a war happens, we are the first victims of it, as people shift their priorities from luxury spending to basic survival,” he said.