Lawrence Bishnoi gang used govt database to identify extortion targets, police interrogation reveals

BHOPAL: Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives in India and abroad are using detailed information available online on various government portals to identify wealthy targets for money extortion.

An interrogation of three operatives arrested in February and March in connection with a recent Rs 10 crore extortion threat to a Madhya Pradesh businessman revealed that information from various government portals, like those for GST and Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) such as project details, promoters and business turnover are extracted to identify targets.

Additionally, the gang members are also doing detailed scanning of social media pages of prospective targets, to dig as much information they can about the targets.

"The detailed information helps the gang members to create more fear in the minds of the targets, as the targets feel the callers have access to their inner circles and information," a senior police officer privy to the ongoing probe told TNIE on Thursday.

He added that every bit of information scraped from social media and government databases are used while making extortion demands via WhatsApp, particularly in the name of Harry Boxer, who is believed to be operating from abroad.

After identifying the targets, the gang’s key operatives, including Harry Boxer and Ritik Boxer, are hiring greenhorns to terrorise the targets.