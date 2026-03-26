Lone-wolf attack on Jews likely, say intelligence agencies

NEW DELHI: Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, Indian intelligence agencies have flagged potential threats to Jewish communities and Israeli-linked establishments in the country, sources said on Wednesday.

Security agencies across India have been advised to heighten vigilance and strengthen protection measures around Jewish settlements, as well as Israeli diplomatic missions, including the embassy in New Delhi and consulates in major cities, according to the sources familiar with the inputs.

The alert follows intelligence assessments indicating that intensified military actions against Iran by Israel and the US have significantly raised the risk of retaliatory attacks by pro-Iranian proxies. Potential targets, sources said, include embassies, diplomatic personnel, business establishments and places of worship associated with Israel or Jewish communities.

An internal analytical report has also warned of the possibility of “lone-wolf” attacks, which are carried out by individuals or loosely affiliated actors without direct organisational backing. Such attackers, the sources said, may be inspired by the ongoing conflict and motivated to strike targets perceived as Israeli or Jewish.

“Individuals acting independently, but influenced by the current geopolitical situation, could attempt to target symbolic or soft locations,” a source said on condition of anonymity. While the threat is considered global, regions with significant Shia populations as well as countries neighbouring Iran and Israel have been identified as facing higher risk.