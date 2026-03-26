Medicine prices to rise due to raw material shortage amid West Asia war, warn Himachal pharma manufacturers

CHANDIGARH: The pharmaceutical supply chain has been disrupted by the ongoing West Asia war, pushing up the prices of critical raw material by 200-300% in just fifteen days. As a result, drug manufacturers are warning of increase in prices of medicine and hinting at supply shortages if the situation continues.

There are around 650 pharmaceutical units in Himachal Pradesh which produce approximately 25% of all the medicines supplied across the country.

The Himachal Drug Manufacturers Association (HDMA) has urged the Union Government for formation of Emergency task force with industry representatives and immediate implementation of Essential Commodity Act 1956.

Talking to TNIE, Sanjay Sharma, spokesperson of Himachal Drug Manufacturers Association (HDMA), said that if the present conflict in West Asia continues then there is bound to be shortage of medicines due to the shortage of raw material. He said that, at present, about 40% of the supply has been cut and the prices of raw material have increased by 150-200%.

In the last fortnight, the price of paracetamol alone has increased to Rs 450 per kg from Rs 250, as many manufacturers have no option but to buy material at increased rates.

"The production is less as now our units are operating in eight hour shifts instead of 24 hours,’’ he claimed, hinting at job cuts.