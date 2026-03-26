Over 80 history-sheeters dodge Kumaon police in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Signalling a concerning surveillance lapse, dozens of habitual offenders are disappearing from police oversight in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.

Despite recent efforts to tighten the net around criminals, data reveals that over 10 percent of registered history-sheeters in the region are currently untraceable, raising serious questions about law enforcement oversight.

According to internal police records, the drive to crack down on habitual offenders saw the opening of numerous new history sheets across the six districts of the Kumaon division.

While the goal was to preemptively curb crime ahead of December 2025, the monitoring mechanism has proven inadequate. Out of the total registered history-sheeters, 84 individuals—roughly 10.72 percent—have vanished from the radar.

Though their names and criminal records remain on the books, their current whereabouts are entirely unknown to local police. Udham Singh Nagar remains the district with the highest concentration of registered history-sheeters at 482, followed by Nainital (156), Pithoragarh (56), Champawat (41), and Almora and Bageshwar (24 each).