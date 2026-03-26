Patna Diary: Bihar minister in the avatar of Assistant Professor

Bihar minister in the avatar of asst prof

Bihar Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary appeared in a new avatar on Wednesday. Having been selected for the post of Assistant Professor by the Bihar State University Service Commission, he arrived at Patna’s prestigious AN College, where he conducted a class for students of political science. A particularly noteworthy aspect of the occasion was that he had personally overseen the construction of the college building during his tenure as a minister. Speaking to the media prior to the class, Choudhary remarked that such instances are rare where an individual, while holding ministerial office, steps into the midst of students as a professor.

A special meaning in Nitish’s move to Delhi

Although Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is not new to Delhi and national politics, his unopposed election to JD(U) president and his decision to move to Rajya Sabha have special meaning. There is a strong reason for it, as he has ruled Bihar for more than 20 years. Now, there is a rumour that Nitish one day asked his colleagues why he is going to Delhi, leaving his close aides amused. Although Nitish talks simple and straight, he is known for hitting googlies whenever he gets the right ball (political situation). He is apparently waiting for that moment. RJD MP Misa Bharti congratulated Nitish on being elected as JD(U) president unopposed.

‘Time of day’ tariff for Bihar power consumers

Electricity consumers in Bihar will have to pay more in the evening, as the state government has decided to implement a ‘time of day’ (ToD) tariff system from April. This will help power distribution companies keep pace with power purchase price fluctuations and initiatives to streamline the energy sector, but it will financially burden the people. The decision comes after the Bihar Energy Regulatory Commission approved the demand by North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited. The government has already started providing 125 units of electricity free to domestic users.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com