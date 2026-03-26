PM Modi to hold virtual meet with Chief Secretaries to discuss cascading effects of West Asia conflict

DEHRADUN: With geopolitical tensions rattling global markets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated a high-level strategic review to fortify India’s domestic grit against odds.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has issued an urgent directive to all States to prepare for a critical virtual meeting scheduled for Friday at 6:30 PM.

The meeting will bring together the nation’s top bureaucrats, primarily state Chief Secretaries, to address the cascading effects of ongoing conflicts in West Asia.

Officials indicate that the discussion will center on insulating India’s supply chains from global volatility, particularly regarding petroleum prices and essential commodities.

"We have received official communication from the PMO," confirmed Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan.

"The virtual meeting is scheduled for Friday evening. The Union Cabinet Secretary and other senior central officials will also be present to discuss the way forward."

For Uttarakhand, the timing of this high-level deliberation is significant.

The State is currently preparing for its peak Chardham yatra season, while simultaneously gearing up for the Prime Minister’s proposed visit in the first week of April.

Consequently, ensuring the seamless availability of fuel, maintaining logistics, and reviewing disaster management protocols have become immediate priorities for the state administration.