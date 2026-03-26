PM Modi to inaugurate Noida International Airport on March 28

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Noida International Airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region, on March 28.

The Noida airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi-NCR region, complementing Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Its inauguration marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global aviation hub, an official statement said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on March 28, 2026. At around 11.30 am, he will undertake a walkthrough of the terminal building of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Thereafter, at around 12 noon, the prime minister will inaugurate Phase-I of Noida International Airport and address a public gathering on the occasion," the statement said.

The Prime Minister will also address a public gathering on the sidelines of the inauguration, highlighting his government’s commitment to the development of aviation and other sectors.

"The airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), represents a major step in strengthening the country’s airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity", the PMO stated, adding that Noida International Airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi NCR region, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airport.