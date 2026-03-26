PM Modi to inaugurate Noida International Airport on March 28

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Noida International Airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region, on March 28.
The Noida airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi-NCR region, complementing Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Its inauguration marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global aviation hub, an official statement said.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on March 28, 2026. At around 11.30 am, he will undertake a walkthrough of the terminal building of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Thereafter, at around 12 noon, the prime minister will inaugurate Phase-I of Noida International Airport and address a public gathering on the occasion," the statement said.
The Prime Minister will also address a public gathering on the sidelines of the inauguration, highlighting his government’s commitment to the development of aviation and other sectors.
"The airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), represents a major step in strengthening the country’s airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity", the PMO stated, adding that Noida International Airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi NCR region, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airport.
The statement further added that both airports will function as an integrated aviation system, helping to ease congestion, expand passenger capacity, and position Delhi NCR among leading global aviation hubs.
According to the PMO, Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. Phase I has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model.
It also added that the airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with the potential to scale up to 70 MPPA upon full development.
Highlighting its features, the PMO stated that the airport includes a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems such as the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.
"The airport also incorporates a robust cargo ecosystem, including a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub, featuring an Integrated Cargo Terminal and logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility", it added.
According to the PMO, "Designed as a sustainable and future-ready infrastructure project, Noida International Airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, integrating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices. Its architectural design draws inspiration from Indian heritage, incorporating elements reminiscent of traditional ghats and havelis, thereby blending cultural aesthetics with modern infrastructure".
The PMO also highlighted that the airport is strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway and is planned as a multi-modal transport hub, with seamless integration across road, rail, metro, and regional transit systems to ensure efficient connectivity for both passengers and cargo.