Power corridor: No Parliament session in weekend

No Parliament session in weekend

Parliament will not convene over the weekend as previously decided, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Parliament did not meet last Thursday and Friday due to festivals, with plans for the two Houses to meet on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29. However, members in the business advisory committees of both Houses suggested that Parliament should not sit over the weekend. Rijiju announced that Parliament will not meet on Thursday due to Ram Navami and on March 31 in observance of Mahavir Jayanti. The session will continue as scheduled until April 2, following the original calendar announced before the session began in late January.

Centre to connect all Govt Schools

The Centre has allocated funds to connect all government schools to the internet, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. He said efforts are underway to link classrooms to global digital networks, underlining technology’s growing role in education and the need to bridge learning gaps. The government is also expanding Atal Tinkering Labs to boost innovation in schools. Pradhan said 50,000 labs will be set up over next 5 years, and around 10,000 are already operational.

CAPF bill introduced in rajya sabha

The government on Wednesday introduced the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026 in the Rajya Sabha, passing its introduction by voice vote despite Opposition objections. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Bill seeks a unified legal framework for CAPFs while retaining their existing powers. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended Parliament’s authority to legislate, rejecting concerns based on SC rulings. Proceedings saw Opposition protests.