Rahul Gandhi's mind hijacked by his advisors, wearing T-shirt in Parliament not nice: Rijiju

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's mind is hijacked by his activist advisors and he says in Parliament whatever they tell him to, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday, while also questioning the leader of opposition for dressing casually in a T-shirt in the House.

Participating in the 'Times Now Summit' here, the parliamentary affairs minister said he finds it more comfortable to deal with people who have made substantive contributions while making interventions in Parliament.

"Personally, I have no problem with Rahul Gandhi. We meet, we exchange notes outside (and) in the (meeting) room as he is the leader of opposition. That's ok. No problems. But when you are formally speaking on the floor of the House, then you must follow the conventions, rules and etiquette. These are very important parts of parliamentary democracy.

"But Rahul Gandhi's mind is hijacked by his activist advisors. He says whatever his advisors tell him to," he said.

When the BJP was in opposition, it followed certain standards and staged protests strongly but did not cross limits, he asserted.

Asked about Gandhi's regular appearance in Parliament in casual attire, the minister said as the leader of opposition (LoP), one must conduct himself appropriately, "and dressing is a part of that".

"He has problems in understanding rules and etiquette. When you are the LoP, you have to conduct yourself in a certain manner. Decent dressing is also part of it," the minister said.