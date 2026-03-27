At G7 meet, Jaishankar flags Global South's concerns over food, fuel and energy

NEW DELHI: As the world grappled with the cascading fallout of the West Asian conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar flagged the concerns of Global South nations over energy, food, and fuel security, while underlining the urgent need for global governance reforms.

In an address at a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in France on Thursday, the external affairs minister also spoke about the importance of resilient trade corridors and supply chains against the backdrop of the uncertainties arising from the conflict in West Asia.

While India is not a G7 member, it has been invited as a partner country by France, the current chair of the powerful bloc. Besides India, France invited Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Brazil to attend the G7 foreign ministers' meeting at Abbaye des-Vaux-de-Cernay.

On the amrgins of the G7 meeting, Jaishankar held separate conversations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Saudia Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. It is understood that the West Asia crisis figured prominently in the conversations.

The external affairs minister described his talks with Rubio as "useful".