Ballads of resistance: Art, identity, power in Assam’s public life

NEW DELHI: The cultural and political heart of Assam beats to a rhythm set not by career politicians, but by a lineage of artist-revolutionaries who transformed “common sense” into a melodic struggle for identity. At the peak of the last century stood the troika: Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, and Phani Sarma, who fused art with the soil.

Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, popularly known as “Rupkonwar” (prince of beauty), was born in 1903. He was a cultural modernist and visionary filmmaker who gave the state its cinematic birth with Joymoti. A dedicated Congressman and freedom fighter, he used his song collective, “Jyoti Sangeet”, to craft a sophisticated Assamese modernity that refused to be swallowed by colonial or external influences.

Beside him stood the “Kalaguru” Bishnu Prasad Rabha, a multifaceted genius born in 1909 whose political allegiance to Revolution made him a champion of the landless and the tribal peasantry. Rabha’s depth in Assamese society is immeasurable; he surrendered his own lands to the people, embodying a radical inclusivity.