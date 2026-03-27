Ballads of resistance: Art, identity, power in Assam’s public life

NEW DELHI: The cultural and political heart of Assam beats to a rhythm set not by career politicians, but by a lineage of artist-revolutionaries who transformed “common sense” into a melodic struggle for identity. At the peak of the last century stood the troika: Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, and Phani Sarma, who fused art with the soil.
Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, popularly known as “Rupkonwar” (prince of beauty), was born in 1903. He was a cultural modernist and visionary filmmaker who gave the state its cinematic birth with Joymoti. A dedicated Congressman and freedom fighter, he used his song collective, “Jyoti Sangeet”, to craft a sophisticated Assamese modernity that refused to be swallowed by colonial or external influences.
Beside him stood the “Kalaguru” Bishnu Prasad Rabha, a multifaceted genius born in 1909 whose political allegiance to Revolution made him a champion of the landless and the tribal peasantry. Rabha’s depth in Assamese society is immeasurable; he surrendered his own lands to the people, embodying a radical inclusivity.
Completing this triad was the “Natyacharya”, Phani Sarma, born in 1910, a master of social realism whose plays like Siraj became the definitive cultural arguments for communal harmony and the dignity of the common man.
As these pioneers laid the bedrock, Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the “Bard of the Brahmaputra”, built the bridge to the global stage. Born in 1926 and educated at Columbia University, Hazarika was a polymath who translated Paul Robeson’s civil rights ethos into the local vernacular. He adapted Robeson’s Ol’ Man River into Assamese contexts—Bistirno Parore (across the vast banks)—embedding internationalist themes into local struggles.
His influence was so profound that he became the singular voice of the region’s aspirations, moving from an independent legislator in the 1960s to a symbol of national integration honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 2019.
Hazarika’s genius lay in his ability to make the political feel personal; his songs were not just melodies but manifestos for a “mass humanity” that transcended caste and creed. The song he composed, Manuhe Manohor Babe, became famous for its message of humanism, empathy, and social harmony, and still serves as an anthem for unity.