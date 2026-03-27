Catholic body flags ‘undue interference’ in proposed FCRA amendments, urges review

NEW DELHI: The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has expressed "grave concern" over the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, describing the Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha as "dangerous and alarming" in its implications.

In a press statement, the apex body of the Catholic Church in India on Thursday said the proposed changes, "brought under the pretext of licence renewal", could enable "executive overreach" into constitutionally guaranteed freedoms, raising serious concerns about "undue interference" in the functioning of minority institutions and civil society organisations.

The CBCI objected to provisions that would empower the central government as the licensing authority to deny renewal or cancel licences and, through a newly proposed mechanism, assume control over institutions, funds, properties and assets of NGOs and minority bodies.

"Such measures are unacceptable and raise serious concerns regarding fairness, transparency, and accountability," it said.

The organisation also questioned the "intent" behind introducing the Bill in Parliament, alleging that it was done unilaterally despite protests from opposition MPs.

It called for wider consultation and deliberation on issues affecting fundamental rights.