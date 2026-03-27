Chhattisgarh govt suspends IPS officer over woman's complaint of harassment

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has suspended Inspector General of Police Ratan Lal Dangi in connection with a complaint filed by a woman alleging physical and mental harassment as well as financial irregularities, an official said.

The 2003 batch Indian Police Service officer was suspended on Thursday with immediate effect over alleged violations of service conduct rules and unbecoming behaviour, he added.

The suspension order said Dangi, prima facie, appears to have violated provisions of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, including failure to maintain conduct befitting his position, breach of moral standards, misuse of official influence and deviation from established norms.

It added that his alleged actions were widely circulated on electronic and social media platforms, adversely affecting the image of the police department.

The order also said a departmental inquiry has been proposed, "holding the officer personally responsible".

The suspension has been ordered under Rule 3(1) (a) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, the official said.

"During the suspension period, Dangi will remain at the police headquarters in Nava Raipur. He will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules and will not leave headquarters without prior permission of the competent authority," he said.

The woman, who is the wife of a sub-inspector, had submitted a complaint on October 15 last year, accusing Dangi of physical and mental harassment and financial irregularities.

Subsequently, a committee comprising Inspector General of Police Anand Chhabra and Deputy Inspector General of Police Milna Kurre was set up to probe the matter.

Dangi had refuted the allegations earlier and has also submitted a complaint of blackmail against the woman, officials said.