Chhindwara killer mishap: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav meets grieving families

BHOPAL: A day after a major road mishap that killed at least ten people and injured more than 30 others in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav met the bereaved families and those undergoing treatment at the hospital on Friday.

He announced financial assistance of Rs 8 lakh each to the next of kin of each of the ten deceased and Rs one lakh to those seriously injured in the mishap.

The CM said that while Rs 4 lakh each will be directly paid by the government to every bereaved family, an equal sum will be sanctioned to the families through the Sambal Scheme.

Cancelling all his engagements for the entire day, the CM flew directly from Delhi to Chhindwara. He subsequently met with the bereaved families in Karer, Gwara and Jhiriya villages of Mokhed block in the southern MP district.

Importantly, out of the ten deceased (six men, three women and a kid), five hailed from the Karer village only.

Yadav later took stock of the treatment of more than 30 people at the Chhindwara District Hospital. While announcing Rs one lakh to each critically injured person, the CM assured that the entire cost of treatment of the injured and critically injured will be borne by the government.

The CM said that the minister in charge of Chhindwara district, the PWD minister Rakeh Singh, was sent to Chhindwara on Thursday night.

He added that the team of doctors from Jabalpur was also sent to Chhindwara and andNagpur to assist in the treatment of injured and critically injured people.

The CM also informed that a detailed probe has been ordered into the killer mishap.

The bus boarded by villagers from Mokhed block returning from CM’s program in Chhindwara city, had met with a major accident near the Simariya Nullah on Chhindwara-Nagpur Road at around 6.30 pm on Thursday.