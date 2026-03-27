Congress calls fuel pricing ‘public loot’ despite excise duty rollback on petrol, diesel

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday strongly criticised the Centre’s decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel, accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of burdening ordinary citizens while favouring large corporations.

Speaking to ANI, Tagore alleged that the government had previously imposed steep excise duties on fuel, effectively “looting” the public, and is now presenting the reduction as relief in response to rising global oil prices amid tensions in West Asia.

He argued that the move was aimed at cushioning the impact of increasing international crude prices rather than genuinely benefiting citizens. Tagore further claimed that the government’s policies reflect a pattern of prioritising corporate interests over the welfare of the common people.

Congress MP KC Venugopal also questioned the tangible benefits of the decision, expressing uncertainty over how much relief it would actually provide to the public.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ujjwal Raman Singh called for greater transparency regarding fuel tax revenues. He urged the government to disclose detailed data on excise collections over the years and outline a clear strategy to reduce India’s dependence on fuel imports. Singh also criticised delays in expanding refining capacity, citing the unimplemented Prayagraj refinery project as an example of what he described as policy inaction.

On the other hand, leaders from the BJP welcomed the move. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna termed the excise duty cut a positive and timely step, praising the Prime Minister for acting amid global uncertainty.

(With inputs from ANI)