Congress slams Modi govt over rising fuel import dependence; says gas promised by Modi remains 'gas'

The Congress on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India’s increasing dependence on crude oil, LPG and natural gas imports, questioning the government’s push for self-reliance.

"The gas grandly promised by Mr Modi has remained that, gas," Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said on X, pointing to India's dependence on natural gas imports.

"Between 2014-15 and 2024-25, India's dependence on crude oil imports went up from 84% to 90%.

Between 2014-15 and 2024-25, India's dependence on LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) imports went up from 46% to 62%," Ramesh said, adding that "all this when the mantra was supposed to be Atmanirbharta, or self-reliance." The natural gas story is murkier, he said.