Exclusive|Congress to get temporary relief from vacating 24 Akbar Road office

NEW DELHI: A day before the deadline to vacate its long-time headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, the Congress may receive a last-minute reprieve from its eviction notice, sources said. The Directorate of Estates had issued the notice only days earlier, directing the party to vacate the iconic Lutyens’ bungalow by March 28, following its shift to the new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, on January 15 last year. The notice also covers the Indian Youth Congress office at 5, Raisina Road.

Sources indicated that the reprieve came after senior Congress leaders engaged in back-channel discussions with the government, securing a temporary relief. Sources said that the party can keep the office for six months. According to sources, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Ajay Maken were involved in these talks with government representatives.

The party is also expected to explore accommodation options for at least senior leaders and ex-chief ministers, including Ashok Gehlot, Charanjit Singh Channi, Digvijaya Singh, and Kamal Nath, who are eligible for official residences in the Lutyens’ zone. Once allotted, the Congress may consider operating its office from one of these residences as an interim arrangement.

Sources indicated that the party will also continue with legal options on the eviction order. A team led by Rajya Sabha MP and senior Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi is currently examining the matter.

A party functionary familiar with the developments said an initial intimation had been received around 25 days ago.