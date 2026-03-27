ED arrests Al Falah group chairman in alleged land fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has again arrested Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in a new money laundering case linked to "fraudulent" acquisition of a Rs 45 crore worth land in Delhi.
Probe found that "forged" documents were prepared and used for fraudulent acquisition of land, and Siddiqui, director and majority shareholder of Tarbia Education Foundation, was arrested "in connection with an ongoing investigation under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002."
"Investigation conducted thus far reveals that forged documents were prepared and used for fraudulent acquisition of land and it has emerged that Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, in connivance with various other individuals, orchestrated the fabrication and execution of such documents for acquiring land bearing Khasra No. 792, Village Madanpur Khadar, New Delhi, admeasuring 1.146 Acres which is presently valued to be Rs 45 crore (approx.)," the agency said.
Siddiqui was produced in the local court in Delhi, where he was sent to the federal probing agency's custody for interrogation till April 4.
The federal probe agency stated that while the consideration amount reflected in the documents is Rs 75 Lakh, the actual amount involved is found to be much higher. "Efforts are ongoing to trace the complete money trail and identify other beneficiaries and properties acquired therefrom," the agency said.
Earlier on November 19, the ED had arrested Siddiqui in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged fraudulent claims of accreditation and financial irregularities by the educational group's flagship institutions. The ED case was based on two cases registered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch against Al-Falah University, including cases related to cheating and alleged forgery concerning accreditation documents.
The university in Faridabad's Dhouj came under scrutiny after the arrest of several doctors in connection with the November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which killed 15 people and injured many others. One of the doctors at the varsity-cum-hospital, Dr Umar-un-Nabi, is alleged to be the suicide bomber in this case.