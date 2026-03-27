ED arrests Al Falah group chairman in alleged land fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has again arrested Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in a new money laundering case linked to "fraudulent" acquisition of a Rs 45 crore worth land in Delhi.

Probe found that "forged" documents were prepared and used for fraudulent acquisition of land, and Siddiqui, director and majority shareholder of Tarbia Education Foundation, was arrested "in connection with an ongoing investigation under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002."

"Investigation conducted thus far reveals that forged documents were prepared and used for fraudulent acquisition of land and it has emerged that Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, in connivance with various other individuals, orchestrated the fabrication and execution of such documents for acquiring land bearing Khasra No. 792, Village Madanpur Khadar, New Delhi, admeasuring 1.146 Acres which is presently valued to be Rs 45 crore (approx.)," the agency said.

Siddiqui was produced in the local court in Delhi, where he was sent to the federal probing agency's custody for interrogation till April 4.