Excise cuts won’t lower fuel prices, relief only in narrative: Congress

The Congress on Friday said that the Union government’s excise cuts on petrol and diesel would not translate into immediate relief for consumers or dealers, asserting that the benefit remains largely notional.

The government has reduced the excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and removed the levy entirely on diesel. However, the Opposition party argued that the move does not affect retail fuel prices.

The party’s media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "If you saw the headlines about petrol and diesel prices 'coming down' and thought the government had offered relief to your pocket, you'd be mistaken."

He said that, at present, prices remain unchanged for both dealers and consumers.

"What has actually been reduced is the 'special additional excise duty' - a levy paid by Oil Marketing Companies to the government. The words 'special' and 'additional' reveal how unnecessary this tax is," Khera said in a post on X.