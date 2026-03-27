India, US agree on interim trade pact framework; Centre says farm interests protected

NEW DELHI: India and the US have agreed on a framework for an interim trade agreement and this has been designed to "protect domestic sensitivities" while creating new export opportunities, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha, also said the government of India has taken into account the "interests of farmers" while formulating its approach.

TMC MP Sayani Ghosh asked the Ministry of External Affairs the list of agricultural commodities and food products that India has "agreed or proposed to import" from the US under the "India-US trade deal", including quantities, tariff concessions, tariff-rate quotas or other preferential terms.

India and the US announced a trade deal on February 2. The joint statement of February 7 noted that both sides have agreed on a framework for an interim trade agreement, reaffirming their commitment to ongoing negotiations towards a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), the MEA said.

The framework aims to promote "reciprocal and mutually beneficial" trade, enhance market access, and strengthen supply chain resilience, Singh said.