J&K assembly adjourned as chaos erupts over Khamenei's death, demand for National Law University

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was adjourned for half an hour as a pandemonium broke out soon after the budget session resumed on Friday, after a five-week recess.

Members from both the treasury and the opposition benches stood up, raising slogans and disrupting the Question Hour despite repeated appeals by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

While MLAs of the ruling National Conference, Congress, CPI(M) and Independents, along with the opposition PDP, raised slogans against Israel to condemn the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the BJP members held placards to press for a National Law University in Jammu.

The budget session of the assembly resumed in Jammu on March 27 after a five-week recess, following the conclusion of its first leg held from February 2 to 20.

In the first session, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the budget on February 6, while the House passed grants for various departments after detailed discussions conducted in twin sittings each day.

The current session will conclude on April 4.

According to the notified House business schedule, March 30 and April 1 have been earmarked for private members' bills, while March 31 and April 2 are reserved for private members' resolutions.