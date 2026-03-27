‘Lockdown rumours false, irresponsible’: Hardeep Puri warns against ‘creating panic’

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday dismissed rumours of a nationwide lockdown, calling them “completely false” and cautioning against attempts to create panic.

In a statement posted on X, Puri said there was “no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India,” and urged citizens to remain calm and responsible.

“Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful,” he said.

The clarification comes amid concerns linked to global energy disruptions. In the post on X, Puri said, “we are closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities on a real-time basis.” Under the leadership of PM Modi, all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for our citizens," Puri said.

We are fully prepared to handle emerging challenges, he added. “India has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of global uncertainties, and we will continue to act in a timely, proactive, and coordinated manner,” he said.