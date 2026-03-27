‘Lockdown rumours false, irresponsible’: Hardeep Puri warns against ‘creating panic’

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday dismissed rumours of a nationwide lockdown, calling them “completely false” and cautioning against attempts to create panic.
In a statement posted on X, Puri said there was “no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India,” and urged citizens to remain calm and responsible.
“Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful,” he said.
The clarification comes amid concerns linked to global energy disruptions. In the post on X, Puri said, “we are closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities on a real-time basis.” Under the leadership of PM Modi, all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for our citizens," Puri said.
We are fully prepared to handle emerging challenges, he added. “India has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of global uncertainties, and we will continue to act in a timely, proactive, and coordinated manner,” he said.
Highlighting the impact of rising crude oil prices, the Minister said international prices had surged from about Rs 70 per barrel to nearly Rs 122 per barrel over the past month.
This, he noted, had led to fuel price increases of 20% to 50% across regions including Europe, North America, Southeast Asia and Africa.
To manage supply and pricing pressures, the Centre has also imposed export duties on petroleum products. “Any refinery exporting to foreign nations will have to pay export tax,” he said, adding that the measure would help ensure adequate domestic availability.
Separately, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each for domestic consumption. Export duties have been set at Rs 21.5 per litre on diesel and Rs 29.5 per litre on aviation turbine fuel (ATF).
According to official notifications, excise duty on petrol has been reduced to Rs 3 per litre, while that on diesel has been brought down to nil.
The measures come against the backdrop of a deepening global energy crisis triggered by tensions in West Asia, including disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.
Puri said India remained prepared to handle emerging challenges and would continue to act in a “timely, proactive and coordinated manner” in the face of global uncertainties.
(With inputs from ANI)