Maharashtra minister’s video exposes NCP chinks

“We are missing the strong leadership of Ajit Pawar. In Chakankar’s case, CM Devendra Fadnavis took action, not deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, who is also NCP national president. This sent a wrong message. We are looking like a headless chicken. Everyone at the party is busy settling their own score,” a NCP leader said, requesting anonymity.

He said Praful Patel’s letter to the EC claiming party top post revealed his cold war with Sunetra Pawar. “We had strong hope that Sunetra Pawar would come out as a strong leader. She may not fill Ajit Pawar’s shoes, but can show leadership that will help the party stay united,” the leader added.

Another senior leader said that if the present situation continues, then the NCP will split. “The force that is inclined to BJP will sooner or later join the BJP. Those who believe in a secular ideology may join the Congress. Another force will be gobbled up by Shiv Sena and other parties. Some NCP MLAs have already lined up with Fadnavis for funds,” he added.