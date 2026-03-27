Married man in consensual live-in relationship not an offence: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has observed that a married man being in a consensual live-in relationship with an adult woman does not constitute a criminal offence, while directing police to ensure protection to a couple facing threats from the woman’s family in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur.

The court made the observation while hearing a criminal writ petition filed by the live-in couple seeking quashing of a police case and protection from alleged threats, including the scare of honour killing.

A Division Bench of Justice JJ Munir and Justice Tarun Saxena said, “There is no offence of the kind where a married man, staying with an adult in a live-in relationship, by consent of the other person, can be prosecuted for any offence, whatsoever. Morality and law have to be kept apart. If there is no offence under the law made out, social opinions and morality will not guide the action of the Court for protecting the rights of citizens.”

The case stems from an FIR lodged by the woman’s mother at Jaitipur police station, alleging that the man, who is already married, abducted her 18-year-old daughter to compel her into marriage.

The petitioners, however, contended that they are both adults and are in a consensual live-in relationship.

The woman submitted that she is living with the man of her own free will and had earlier moved an application before the Superintendent of Police (SP), Shahjahanpur, stating that her family members were opposed to the relationship and had issued death threats.