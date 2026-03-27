‘Munna Bhai’ gang busted in Rajasthan, 23 arrested

JAIPUR: Rajasthan police have busted a “Munna Bhai” gang involved in producing fake doctors using fraudulent Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) certificates. At least 23 accused have been arrested. The accused charged candidates between `20 lakh and `25 lakh for issuing a fake FMGE certificate that allowed them to practise as a doctor in India, according to officials.
Among those arrested are candidates who obtained MBBS degrees from abroad and later secured registration in India through forged documents, along with a middleman facilitating the registration.
Investigation has revealed that candidates who failed to clear the mandatory FMGE after obtaining medical degrees from abroad submitted forged FMGE certificates to secure internships. The probe has found that at least 93 individuals became certified doctors through these means.
The case came to light when police discovered the role of then registrar of Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) Dr Ajay Sharma and other staff. ADG Vishal Bansal said that Sharma and RMC nodal officer Akhilesh Mathur played key roles in the illegal operations. He stated that the officials failed to verify the authenticity of FMGE certificates submitted by candidates.
Authorities said the fraudulent operation enabled candidates to bypass mandatory checks and secure registrations in exchange for hefty payments.
Bansal added, “The case was lodged after complaints were received about forged FMGE certificates, prompting a detailed investigation. Police found that one Piyush Trivedi was undergoing an internship in Karauli on the basis of a fake FMGE certificate, who was arrested.” He said the arrest led police to Devendra, Shubham and Bhanaram, the last one being the kingpin of the gang who did MBBS from Kazakhstan, changed countries frequently. He was recently held from the capital’s IGI Airport.