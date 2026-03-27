‘Munna Bhai’ gang busted in Rajasthan, 23 arrested

JAIPUR: Rajasthan police have busted a “Munna Bhai” gang involved in producing fake doctors using fraudulent Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) certificates. At least 23 accused have been arrested. The accused charged candidates between `20 lakh and `25 lakh for issuing a fake FMGE certificate that allowed them to practise as a doctor in India, according to officials.

Among those arrested are candidates who obtained MBBS degrees from abroad and later secured registration in India through forged documents, along with a middleman facilitating the registration.

Investigation has revealed that candidates who failed to clear the mandatory FMGE after obtaining medical degrees from abroad submitted forged FMGE certificates to secure internships. The probe has found that at least 93 individuals became certified doctors through these means.