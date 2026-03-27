Parliamentary panel seeks seed price regulator, new Seeds Bill

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel has recommended setting up a regulatory body to fix seed prices in India, stressed the urgent need for a new Seeds Bill to replace the outdated law, and proposed 100% procurement of pulses and oilseeds to achieve self-reliance in these commodities.

The panel noted that the current seed pricing system is arbitrary, particularly affecting small and marginal farmers by pushing them deeper into debt.

It therefore urged the creation of a regulatory institution to set an upper price ceiling for seeds, protecting farmers from potentially exploitative pricing by dominant seed companies. This initiative aims to prevent indebtedness and ensure inclusive agricultural growth.

The proposed regulatory body should include representation from farmers, state governments and industry associations.