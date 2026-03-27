'Pre-election salve': Congress says excise cuts won't lower fuel prices, relief only in narrative

The Congress on Friday said that the Union government’s excise cuts on petrol and diesel would not translate into immediate relief for consumers or dealers, asserting that the benefit remains largely notional.

The government has reduced the excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and removed the levy entirely on diesel. However, the Opposition party argued that the move does not affect retail fuel prices.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, "When global crude oil prices fell as they did on seven different occasions in the past 12 years, consumer prices in India were not reduced."

"Today's announcement was because of assembly elections. Wait till April 30th," he said.

Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on a single day on April 9, in Tamil Nadu on April 23, and in two phases in West Bengal on April 23 and 29, while votes will be counted for all polls on May 4.

The party’s media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "If you saw the headlines about petrol and diesel prices 'coming down' and thought the government had offered relief to your pocket, you'd be mistaken."

He said that, at present, prices remain unchanged for both dealers and consumers.

"What has actually been reduced is the 'special additional excise duty' - a levy paid by Oil Marketing Companies to the government. The words 'special' and 'additional' reveal how unnecessary this tax is," Khera said in a post on X.