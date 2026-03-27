RJD MP Sanjay Yadav raises alarm over airfare spike during emergencies, seeks ‘crisis fare cap law’

NEW DELHI: RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, raised a matter of significant public concern during Zero Hour regarding the regulation of “dynamic pricing” by airlines, ambulances, and app based taxi services during times of disaster, crisis, and distress in the country.

Sanjay Yadav stated that whenever the nation faces crises such as terrorist attacks, natural calamities, or major accidents, certain companies, particularly airlines and private transport providers, turn these situations into opportunities for profit.

“This reflects a ruthless and heartless mindset that seeks to purely capitalise on human suffering. The entire nation was deeply concerned following the terrorist incident in Pahalgam; people were terrified, and tourists were desperate to evacuate the area as safely and swiftly as possible. But what transpired at that very moment? The airfare for a flight from Srinagar to Delhi, which typically ranges between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000, skyrocketed to as high as Rs 65,000,” he said.

He added, “A family that had just endured the trauma of the incident, having heard the sounds of gunfire, and was desperately trying to evacuate their children to safety, was effectively coerced into paying Rs 50,000 simply to return home. Is this not a blatant commercialisation, and an affront, to human dignity?”

He emphasised that this is not an isolated occurrence but a recurring pattern. “During natural disasters, accidents, and periods of crisis, when people are compelled to evacuate a specific region immediately, ticket prices become manifold higher under the guise of ‘dynamic pricing’. In essence, the greater the fear, the greater the exploitation,” he said.

The RJD MP questioned the government’s stance, asking whether such a system could be considered sensitive or humane.

“During floods, rations, fuel, water, and essential food items are sold at exorbitant, multi fold prices. During emergencies, under the guise of ‘surge pricing’, the fares for app based cab services and ambulances are hiked by four to five times,” he said.

He further alleged that goods and services which should ideally be provided free during disasters are instead subject to profiteering, which he described as indicative of governmental failure and possible collusion.

“This represents the absolute nadir of moral bankruptcy. Today, the most pressing question facing the nation’s 1.46 billion citizens concerns the government’s role, Where is the government during such critical moments? What is its stance?” he remarked.